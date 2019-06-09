Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Randall KERR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KERR, Jonathan Randall (Age 48) On May 18, 2019, after a long, hard fought battle with depression and mental health issues, Randy went home to be with Jesus. He was an absolute warrior through it all. He loved his boys, Ryder and Spencer, more than life! After his boys and his family it was definitely his Seahawks, (and Shadow)!! Randy was born in Reno, Nevada September 4, 1970 and moved to Spokane at a young age. He attended Shadle Park High and had quite a good time! Friends and sports were his two favorite things. He played football and went to State in track two years . He then went on to the University of Idaho on a football scholarship with a couple of championship rings to show for it. Randy was a bit of an adrenaline junkie, loved motorcycles, dirtbike riding, fast cars and took on any kind of a challenge. He also had a fascination with Japanese Koi and raised them for years. He was at UPS for 20 years as a driver and supervisor. He is survived by his two sons Ryder Christian and Spencer Leeson, his parents Ken and Billie Kerr, brothers Bryce (Lyndsay ) and Brendan, niece and nephews, Connor, Cayden, Caylee. Also grandfather Robert Leeson (his buddy) and grandmother Myrna Kerr. He was bright, funny, creative, loving and a treasure that will leave a huge hole in our hearts. So grateful we will be together again! His Memorial will be June 15 at 10:30, Fourth Memorial Church.

