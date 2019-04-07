Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonna Lyn CUMPTON. View Sign

CUMPTON, Jonna Lyn (Age 55) Jonna was born on June 12, 1963 in Spokane, Washington. On March 16th, 2019 Jonna went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus. Jonna deeply loved her family and was fortunate to be able to express that special love for each of them before she left this earth. Jonna is survived by many to include her loving husband of fifteen years, Kelly Cumpton. In addition, she is survived by her father, Ron Vander Meer and friend Geri; her mother Margaret (Sargie) Fransen and stepfather Bud; along with one son, Sam Aldrich, and one daughter, Sargie Chaffins and husband Ryan. She had two grandsons: Noah and Mavryk; two sisters Rhonda Vander Meer and Annie Wineman, along with nieces Sara and Kristi. Moreover, she was blessed through her marriage to Kelly to inherit nine (step)children in Michelle, Sara, James and wife Ashley, Chris, Kelsey and husband Eugene, Cassie and husband Zack, Katie and Gardner, Cameron, Luke and wife Allison. Not to mention 12 additional grandchildren, as well as five sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews to love! Kelly and Jonna's life was full of love and family. They would all like to thank those who helped care for Jonna in her last hours to include friends who stopped by with meals, Meals on Wheels for all the support and Hospice of Spokane for caring well for her until the end. A memorial service will be held at Fairmount Memorial Park Chapel at 5200 W. Wellesley on April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 PM.

