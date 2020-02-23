Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josef Elmer GRAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRAY, Josef Elmer (Age 84) March 11, 1935 - February 17, 2020 Josef Elmer Gray, 84, died Monday, February 17th, 2020 in Bellevue following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Stephany (Stenton) Gray; surviving him are his sister Joanne (Gray) Leitch, and his six children, Lucian (Geralyn), S. Peter (Dana), Mark (Erin), Constance, Philip (Karla) and Peggy. With 14 grandchildren and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, family was his biggest passion. Born and raised in Mason City/Coulee Dam, on the Colville Indian Reservation the son of Joseph Edward Gray and Mary Adeline (Seaton) Gray, he was a graduate of Coulee Dam High School in 1953. After graduation, he attended Eastern Washington College where he played basketball, before matriculating and graduating from Gonzaga University in Spokane in 1957. Graduating at the top of his ROTC class, he was awarded an officers' commission into the regular army. After postings at Fort Knox and Fort Lewis, he left the army for a career in banking, starting as a collector for Spokane and Eastern Bank which later merged with Seattle First National Bank. He retired as President of Seafirst Bank in 1998. A true Washingtonian through and through, he also attended graduate school at the University of Washington, Mr. Gray maintained residences on both sides of the Cascades, including one on the Yakima River where he and his beloved wife Stephany spent many days fly fishing. Mr. Gray was a tireless campaigner for the less fortunate, supporting numerous charitable and educational organizations including the , Boy Scouts of America, Providence Medical Center Foundation, Catholic Charities, Gonzaga University and more. A long-time parishioner of St. Louise in Bellevue, he also attended St. James Cathedral in Seattle. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Avenue, Seattle, WA at 10:30am on Friday, February 28th, 2020. Reception to follow. Donations in his name may be made to: Josef and Stephany Gray Scholarship, Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA 99258-0098

GRAY, Josef Elmer (Age 84) March 11, 1935 - February 17, 2020 Josef Elmer Gray, 84, died Monday, February 17th, 2020 in Bellevue following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Stephany (Stenton) Gray; surviving him are his sister Joanne (Gray) Leitch, and his six children, Lucian (Geralyn), S. Peter (Dana), Mark (Erin), Constance, Philip (Karla) and Peggy. With 14 grandchildren and three (soon to be four) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, family was his biggest passion. Born and raised in Mason City/Coulee Dam, on the Colville Indian Reservation the son of Joseph Edward Gray and Mary Adeline (Seaton) Gray, he was a graduate of Coulee Dam High School in 1953. After graduation, he attended Eastern Washington College where he played basketball, before matriculating and graduating from Gonzaga University in Spokane in 1957. Graduating at the top of his ROTC class, he was awarded an officers' commission into the regular army. After postings at Fort Knox and Fort Lewis, he left the army for a career in banking, starting as a collector for Spokane and Eastern Bank which later merged with Seattle First National Bank. He retired as President of Seafirst Bank in 1998. A true Washingtonian through and through, he also attended graduate school at the University of Washington, Mr. Gray maintained residences on both sides of the Cascades, including one on the Yakima River where he and his beloved wife Stephany spent many days fly fishing. Mr. Gray was a tireless campaigner for the less fortunate, supporting numerous charitable and educational organizations including the , Boy Scouts of America, Providence Medical Center Foundation, Catholic Charities, Gonzaga University and more. A long-time parishioner of St. Louise in Bellevue, he also attended St. James Cathedral in Seattle. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Avenue, Seattle, WA at 10:30am on Friday, February 28th, 2020. Reception to follow. Donations in his name may be made to: Josef and Stephany Gray Scholarship, Gonzaga University, 502 E. Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA 99258-0098 gonazaga.edu/makeagift OR Nespelem School District #14 ASB Library Fund, P.O. Box 291, Nespelem, WA 99155. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.