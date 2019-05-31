BOLOGNESE, Joseph A. Joseph A. Bolognese, born in New Haven, CT on January 25, 1927 to Antonio and Angelina Bolognese passed away on May 17, 2019. Joe served our country in WWII (US Navy) and was honorably discharged in 1946. He spent 20 years as a bartender at Casey's Bar and Restaurant before retiring. Joe loved visiting new people and traveling. He was preceded in death by his mother Angelina (Lanucci) Bolognese, father Antonio Bolognese, sisters: Louise, Rita and Carolina. brothers: Anthony, Marcus, Sal, Nick, Carl, Stefano and Fred. Joe was a beloved friend, brother and uncle. He will be missed by many. A huge thank you to the staff and volunteers at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. A memorial will be held on June 3, 2019 at 2:15. Veterans Cemetery Medical Lake, WA
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2019