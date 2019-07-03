LeBRUN, Joseph A. Joe was born in Montreal, Canada on November 20, 1931 to Homer LeBrun and Leonie Bachand. Joe's military service began in 1950 and he was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA. He attend-ed Gonzaga University and studied Engineering. Joe married his wife, Mary, in 1954 and they had six beautiful children. They remained together until her death in 1998. Joe is survived by two daughters, Ruth and Toni, and son Ron. Two sisters, Carole Harris and Josette Montour. Joe's friendship, love, gracious heart and dry wit will always be remembered. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the Veteran's Home of West Los Angeles, the Memory Care department and their wonderful, caring staff. A family service is scheduled on Tuesday, July 9 at 11:00am., Holy Cross Cemetery, Spokane, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 3, 2019