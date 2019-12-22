Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Carl ROTH. View Sign Service Information Sticklin Funeral Chapel 1437 South Gold Centralia , WA 985318908 (360)-736-1388 Send Flowers Obituary

ROTH, Joseph Carl (Age 92) Joseph Carl Roth, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his Centralia, Wash., home. Joseph was born in Spokane, Wash., on December 13, 1926, to Joseph and Pauline (Pirker) Roth. He married Ellen Roberta Kirkwood on February 5, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spokane. Joseph served our country in the United States Army as a Wire Chief, achieving the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged at Fort Lewis in 1946. He was also retired from Civil Service out of Fairchild AFB. He earned the title of Washington State Journeyman Plumber, one of the most difficult titles to obtain in the Plumbing field, in 1977, and retired in 1992. Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved his family very much. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; parents, Joseph and Pauline; and sister, Clara Riordan. He is remembered by his daughter, Anne (Bruce) Springer; granddaughters, Michelle Springer- Wilson, and Cassandra Springer- Chalmers; and five great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will take place at 11 AM on March 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, Wash., followed by a reception in the church hall. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at 2 PM, also on March 28, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. Arrangements are in the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia, Wash.

ROTH, Joseph Carl (Age 92) Joseph Carl Roth, 92, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his Centralia, Wash., home. Joseph was born in Spokane, Wash., on December 13, 1926, to Joseph and Pauline (Pirker) Roth. He married Ellen Roberta Kirkwood on February 5, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spokane. Joseph served our country in the United States Army as a Wire Chief, achieving the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged at Fort Lewis in 1946. He was also retired from Civil Service out of Fairchild AFB. He earned the title of Washington State Journeyman Plumber, one of the most difficult titles to obtain in the Plumbing field, in 1977, and retired in 1992. Joseph was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved his family very much. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; parents, Joseph and Pauline; and sister, Clara Riordan. He is remembered by his daughter, Anne (Bruce) Springer; granddaughters, Michelle Springer- Wilson, and Cassandra Springer- Chalmers; and five great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will take place at 11 AM on March 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, Wash., followed by a reception in the church hall. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at 2 PM, also on March 28, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane. Arrangements are in the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel in Centralia, Wash. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close