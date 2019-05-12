WEYER, Joseph Carl (Age 89) Entered into rest April 24, 2019 at his home in Spokane, WA. Joe was born July 4, 1929 in Calgary, Alberta to Andrew and Jane Weyer. The family immigrat-ed to the U.S. in 1936 settling in Spokane. Joe attended Dishman Grade School and graduated from Gonzaga Prep in 1947. He enlisted into the Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean conflict. He served as an electrical engineer and was later discharged as a Corporal. Joe graduated from Seattle University in 1961 and worked as a social worker for the State of Washington and ARC of Spokane. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Catherine, June 7, 1969, Wilma, October 3, 1998, Tom, November 3, 2010, Margaret, July 16, 2011, Pat, June, 15, 2016, and Bill, January 2, 2018. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at Peone Prairie Cemetery, 1:00 P.M. May 18, 2019. Officiating will be the Veterans Military Honor Guard. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019