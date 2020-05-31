WETZLER, Joseph D. (Age 85) Joseph D. Wetzler passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital on the 12th of May 2020 at the age of 85. He was born the 30th of October 1934 in Grants Pass, Oregon and grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado. Our Dad served for 27 years in the United States Army and spent two tours in the Viet Nam War, receiving two bronze stars with V for valor. Dad retired from the Army at Fort Lewis, Washington, with the rank of Master Sergeant. Joe was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spokane Valley and was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. As an active member of the parish he started the paper drive to collect money for St. Mary's grade school. He purchased bells for St. Mary's that are still rung during Mass. Dad spent many hours and dollars repairing the tabernacle in the Church. As part of his personal philanthropy Dad would almost daily walk the parking lots of the area malls early in the morning, picking up change and sometimes bills that he gave to various Catholic charities. His favorite was the Bishop White Seminary Fund. Then he would meet fellow Veterans at the Wake Up Call for coffee. Dad took great pride in his garden, especially his herb garden and gifted many folks with his homemade wines. Joseph is survived by his sons Dan and Mike and his daughter Marina and his two stepdaughters Cyndi and Lora, along with many grandchildren. Dad was buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery on the 20th of May next to the love of his life Sophia. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Please share your memories of him on his tribute wall at www.HennesseyValley.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.