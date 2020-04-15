BITTNER, Joseph F. "Joey B" Joe was born in Spokane, WA. He attended St. Michael's Academy and was a graduate of the Class of 1999, after a winning basketball season and championships. Joe enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, camp-ing, music festivals and being with friends. He worked in various sales positions over the years; most recently he worked in construction and as a painter. Joe loved basketball and frequently participated in Hoopfest. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Zags, WSU Cougars and the Seahawks. He is survived by his daughter Taytem; his parents, William and Linda; brothers Rob, Chris (Becky) Frank, and Stephen (Autumn); and sister Laurie (Brad), and several nieces and nephews. His sister Lisa passed away May 2006. Joe's family and large circle of friends appreciated his zest for life, his kindness toward everyone, his humor and great smile. Burial was performed at Mount St. Michael's Cemetery and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 15, 2020