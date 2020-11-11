CASEY, Joseph F. Joe passed away in Spokane on October 23rd, 2020. He was born April 12th, 1944 in Hartford, CT. He moved to Spokane in 1958 and graduated in 1962 from Gonzaga Prep High School. Then he enlisted in the Army and served in the 4th Infantry Division. He was stationed in Germany until 1965 where he served as a medic. He married Donna Amundson in 1976 and their son Shawn was born in 1985. He was employed as a truck driver for Shamrock Paving for over 20 years, retiring in 2002. He looked forward to the summers and going to Reno for family reunions and Hot August Nights Classic Car Shows. He loved sports, travel, barbecues with his close friends, and smoking his special ribs. He stayed in touch with his longtime friends from school and work and valued their friendships. He is survived by his wife Donna, the love of his life; his son Shawn; his sisters Alice Casey, Cynthia Casey, Eleanor Casey; his special aunt and uncle Jim and Shirley Breen, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Madeline Casey. The family is especially grateful to Dr. Hakan Kaya at Cancer Care NW, Dr. Chow at Davita Renal Center, and all the wonderful staff who cared for him through the years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store