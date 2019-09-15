Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Francis "Joe" Lee. View Sign Service Information Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home 870 San Benito St. Hollister , CA 95023 (831)-637-3757 Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, Joseph Francis "Joe" May 7, 1941 September 5, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Papa Joe (Grandpa), on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Hollister, CA. He passed away after battling metastatic lung cancer for the last eight months. Joe was born in Spokane, Washington, to Joseph and Alice Lee. He attended Gonzaga Preparatory High School and went on to serve in the Navy. After leaving the Navy, Joe attended night school and completed his B.S degree at College of Notre Dame in Belmont, and his MBA at the University of Santa Clara. Joe enjoyed a stellar career for many years in the Military Electronics industry. After retiring from his work career, he enjoyed playing golf, traveling, visiting with family and friends, and gardening. Joe will forever live in the hearts of his wife of 20 years, Barbara, his daughters Deborah Wetmore (husband Brad), Denise Lee and Pamela Lee, his son Robert Franco-Lee (wife Elizabeth), his stepdaughter Debra Hesse, his stepson Joseph Dominguez (wife Angela), his sister Susan England (husband Dennis), his niece Kimberly Hagstrom (husband Harold), his nephew Todd Springer, along with many much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Joe will be interred at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery on September 23, 2019. Any donations in his honor can be made to .

