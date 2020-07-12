McGINN, Joseph Francis Our loving patriarch and the rock of our family, ascended to his heavenly home on the glorious morning of June 19 (The feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus). With Jean by his side, Joe spent the last 18 months battling the cancer that consumed his body but failed to take his hope, humor and the faith that he was in God's hands. The week before Joe's passing he spent his days surrounded by his four children, their spouses and his grandchildren as they sang, prayed and reminisced with him. We miss him terribly; his warmth, his radiant smile and his moral compass. Joe was born in Seattle on October 8, 1941 the third of five boys to Richard and Catherine: a strong Irish Catholic family. Red headed and dimpled with sparkling blue eyes, he was a charmer with a quick sense of humor that he carried until his last breath. When Joe was a toddler his family moved to Spokane. Joe attended St. Aloysius and Gonzaga Prep. He regaled us with stories of his school days, growing up on Boone Avenue and the lifelong friends he made. A gifted athlete, Joe earned a baseball scholarship to Gonzaga University. During this time the most significant event of his life took place; he met his forever love, Jean Fitzgerald. Joe and Jean married on June 6, 1964. Joe graduated with a degree in accounting, became a CPA, and secured a position with the prestigious firm of Haskins and Sells in Los Angeles. While in LA, daughter Shannon and son Joey were born. Wanting to get back to Spokane, he accepted a position as Financial Controller with the 7UP Bottling Company. The growing family welcomed two more daughters in Spokane, Molly and Annie. In 1981, Joe accepted the position of FC at Kim Hotstart Mfg. another family- owned company. Joe greatly enjoyed his years there as part of a cohesive team that worked and played hard together. When Joe retired in 2008, he and Jean wintered in Arizona for 11 years. They golfed, explored the area, and made many dear friends. Joe was a devoted and involved Dad, often going straight from work to one of his kids` games. He was their biggest cheerleader. He was a natural coach teaching them how to swing a bat, shoot a free throw, waterski and drive a boat. Joe also supported his kids' schools by serving on boards for St. John Vianney and St Aloysius. He was a proud Grandpa; he and Jean travelled many weekends attending his grandchildren's games, school plays and graduations all over the state of Washington. Oh how Joe loved the water! He achieved a long held goal when he bought a cabin on the Spokane River in the mid '80's that provided quick access to Lake Coeur d'Alene. Joe and Jean replaced the cabin and built their dream home in 1998. One of Joe's favorite past times was taking "his girl", and guests, on an evening boat ride downriver to admire the sunset. Christmas and summer vacations spent boating and skiing at "the McGinn Resort" made it their grandchildren's happy place. Joe is survived by his loving wife Jean of 56 years. His children Shannon (Pat) Sheppard, Joe (Alexandra) McGinn, Molly (Art) Ratcliffe, Annie (Mike) Schinnerer, 11 grandchildren, four of their spouses, and 2 great-grandchildren. He survived by brothers Art (Kerry), Jerry, John and Dick's wife Judy. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Richard and Catherine, his brother Dick, John's wife Dora, Jerry's wife Chris and nephew Michael. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19 a private family Mass will be held. A Graveside Service will follow at a later date at Pope St. Pius X, Joe and Jean's parish for the last 23 years. Memorial gifts can be sent to Cancer Lifeline of Seattle or Providence Hospice. The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate and personalized medical care provided by Dr. Ben Chue and staff at Lifespring Cancer Center in Seattle. They gave us all hope and fought alongside Joe, more than doubling his previously diagnosed life expectancy.



