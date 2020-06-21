DAVIES, Joseph Howard, Sr. Born July 5, 1949, in Binghamton, NY, Joseph H. Davies Sr died June 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by the love of his life, wife Kenna, his beloved children Kelly (Randy), Dawn(Tom), Joseph Jr. (Carrie), Stephanie (Manny), James (Rachel) and Joshua; step-children John (Jerry) and Jénine (Curtis), 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, his sisters Lorraine VanHorn and Cathy Miller and his treasured labradoodle, Brutus. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Margaret (Wademan) Davies, as well as two brothers and five sisters. Joe retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer after a 24-year career, having served in Guam, the Philippines, Iceland, Newfoundland, and multiple locations across the USA. Not one to retire, he returned to school, graduating from Old Dominion University with an M.S. Ed and taught in Virginia schools. After moving the family to Spokane, Joe worked for Hewlett Packard as a Process Manager until the plant closed, then went on to work in multiple retail arenas before returning to his passion - teaching science and math. Most recently, Joe was a substitute teacher in both District 81 and the Mead School Districts until he finally retired in June 2019 to finish renovating his house, enjoy his wine cellar, and make use of his RV. A cherished member of his family and community, Joe was always ready to lend a hand whether to family, a neighbor, students, or a new friend. Sharing tools, advice, moral support, humor, and a teachable moment whenever possible. Joe truly loved people and making their lives better whenever he could. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the American Cancer Society or the SPCA. A memorial service will be held later this year to celebrate Joe's life and all his accomplishments.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.