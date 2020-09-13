SCATES, Joseph H. "Joe" Joseph Harrild "Joe" Scates passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020 in Chewelah, WA. He was born on January 2, 1935 in Spokane, WA, the second of three children, to parents Clyde and Dorothy (Harrild) Scates. When Joe was about five years old, his family moved to Valley, WA. He and older sister, Barbara would be later joined by youngest brother, Dick. When Joe was a little older, he had a few cows that he took care of and would milk them by hand to earn extra money. Joe attended Valley High School graduating with the Class of 1953 where he excelled on the baseball, football and basketball teams. Shortly after graduating, Joe enlisted into the US Navy serving four years just after the end of the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1957. Joe married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Haraldson in 1956 and together they had three boys, Jay, Joe and Martin. Joe began a very long and prolific career with Lane Mountain Silica in 1962. He worked his way up to Plant Manager and eventually to Vice President, sitting on the Board of Directors. Joe was instrumental in the growth of the company and what it is today. As the children grew up, summers were spent up at Waitts Lake fishing, boating and swimming or camping trips up to Pierre Lake. Joe was a huge supporter of the Chewelah schools and the surrounding communities. He was a staple in the crowd at nearly all sporting events either cheering on his own children or the kids of his many, many friends and acquaintances. In the mid '70s, he was a big part of the group that spearheaded the golf course coming to fruition in Chewelah. Joe and Patricia would eventually divorce. He married the love of his life, Geraldine Birge (Ross) on December 18, 1981 and they would spend the next 31 years together. Joe welcomed Jeri's children, Kenneth, Douglas, Rebecca and Deanna as if they were his own, treating them with love and respect. Joe and Deanna often shared stories about their service to the country. Golfing flowed in Joe's veins and Jeri shared his love of the sport. The two would take day trips to golf at all of the local courses and enjoy the beauty that was Northeast Washington and Canada. Joe was also an avid bowler and was on the bowling league for many years. When golfing became harder to enjoy, they shifted their attention to the casinos. Joe had the most beautiful flower gardens imaginable and he would spend hours in them to maintain their splendor and beauty. Joe and Jeri enjoyed every day they spent together until her passing in 2012 and has missed her dearly since. He continued to visit his coworkers and friends around the "Table of Knowledge" down at the plant until he permanently retired in 2016. Over the last few years, you could find Joe driving his red pickup all over the valley looking for the herds of elk, sometimes driving over 40 miles. Joe was loyal to a fault. He had a humor at life and gave great thought into everything he did. Joe was an absolute icon of the community that he loved, and deservedly so. He was a genuine, caring and thoughtful man whose passing will leave a void that will be hard to fill. Joe will certainly be missed by those that knew him best. Joe was preceded in death by both of his wives, Patricia and Geraldine and sister, Barbara van Vliet. He is survived by his brother, Richard "Dick" Scates, Spokane; children, Jay Scates, Chewelah, Joe (Sue) Scates, Chewelah, Martin Scates, Chewelah; stepsons, Kenneth (Rita) Birge, Post Falls, Douglass (Maria) Birge, Spokane Valley; stepdaughters, Rebecca (Lewie) Cooper, Wenatchee, Deanna Sasse, Post Falls; grandchildren, Cori (Kenny) Fuller, Chewelah, Fawn (Willey) Scott, Deer Park, Matthew Scates, Spokane, Ryan (Kristi) Scates, Deer Park, Sarah (Cody) Peone, Deer Park, Ken (Sara) Birge, Seattle, Amy Birge, Post Falls, David Birge, Seattle, Andy Sasse, Patterson, CA, Casey Cooper, Wenatchee, Joshua (Sara) Cooper, Wenatchee, Chelsie Cooper, Kent; and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Joe H. Scates were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Chewelah, WA with interment following at Chewelah Memorial Park. Please visit the online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com
. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory were entrusted with care.