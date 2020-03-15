Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Lerory GROSS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GROSS, Joseph Leroy Joseph Leroy Gross passed away peacefully at his Athol, Idaho home on March 3, 2020. Born in Couer d' alene, Idaho on November 11, 1941 and raised in Spokane, Washington. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and spent almost four years aboard air craft carriers. When he returned to Spokane he met and married Linda Clardy. Retired from Kaiser Aluminum, he was a superior craftsman, avid hunter, fisherman and nature lover. He is survived by his wife Linda, three children, Lonny Gross and his wife Cindy, Cathy Barnett and her husband Brandon, and Sandra Rogers. Along with his five sisters, Roz Coleman, Claire Savoie, Barbara Ayles, Yvonne Fischer, and Jeannie Lyon as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. There are many more, too many to mention individually. He will be missed by everyone in his large and loving family. A celebration of life scheduled later this year.

