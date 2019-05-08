Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph M. DELANEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELANEY, Joseph M. On Monday, May 6, 2019, Joseph M. Delaney, loving husband and father of four girls, passed away at the age of 85. Joe was born on April 10, 1934 in Sargent, Nebraska, one of six siblings to Roy and Anna Delaney. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and served for four years, including the Korean War, before he was honorably discharged. After leaving the Air Force, he met and later married Sharon, and went to work for Boeing as an airplane mechanic in Renton, WA. Joe and Sharon then moved from the Pacific Northwest to Reno, NV in 1968, where he worked as an RV mechanic, and the couple raised four daughters, Joanne, Diane, Kristine and Rose. He loved playing guitar, going for walks and Sunday drives, and having family get togethers. He was also very active in his church, and always generous with anyone in need. He was known for joking around and always getting people to smile. Joe could fix anything. He loved talking politics, playing the ponies, and seeing his grandkids. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Roy and his mother, Anna; his grandson, Alexander; his brothers, Don and Larry, and sister, Trudy. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughters Joanne (Ivar), Diane, Kristine (John), and Rose; and grandchildren Richard, Nikolas, Luke, Madeleine, Calvin, Margaux, Joshua and Harrison; his sister Maryann, brother David, and numerous nieces and nephews. Vigil Service will be held May 10, 2019 at 7:00pm at Sacred Heart Parish, 219 East Rockwood Blvd., Spokane, Washington. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on May 11, 2019 at 11 am also at Sacred Heart Parish followed by his interment at 3:00 pm at Queen of Peace Cemetery at 6910 South Ben Burr, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: The Sisters of the Holy Names, 5915 S. Regal, Suite 308, Spokane, WA 99223. A special thank you goes for all the caring support from Horizon Hospice and his many care givers along the way. Please visit Joe's online memorial page at:

