DELAY, Joseph Paul (Age 93) Joe Delay passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 in his apartment at Rockwood in Spokane at the age of 93. Joe was born on April 30, 1926. He was the third son of Italian immigrants: Tony L. Delay and Caterina Elisabetta (Simioni) Delay. His parents passed through Ellis Island before settling on a 1,200-acre farm near Sandpoint, Idaho where Joe and his brothers, John, Ray, and Tony Jr. were born and raised. The Delay family farmed hay, cut cordwood, and operated a dairy farm. The four boys spent hours before and after school, milking cows, splitting wood, and feeding the animals. At a young age, all of the Delay boys developed a strong work ethic. Joe graduated from Sandpoint High School during World War II, in June of 1944. Anxious for adventure, and motivated by a sense of patriotism, Joe volunteered for the United States Navy; however, infantrymen at the time were in short supply. As a result, 18-year-old Joe joined the United States Army as a member of the l0lst Airborne Division. Enticed by a raise in his paycheck, Joe volunteered for para-trooper training. Joe served with the 327th Glider Infantry Regiment. He was deployed to Europe in December of 1944. The regiment traveled by ship from New York to Glasgow, Scotland and then by train to the port city of Southampton. Joe then boarded an LST to Le Havre, France before continuing by boxcar to Bastogne as a replacement soldier at the Battle of the Bulge. Joe would forever remember that ice-cold winter in the Ardennes Forest. The days spent in snow-covered foxholes, while withstanding heavy artillery fire were just the beginning of Joe's deployment. Joe's platoon would traverse Europe, ultimately fighting through Germany before reaching the Eagle's Nest, Hitler's summer home, in Berchtesgaden, Germany. At the end of the war, Joe arrived back in the US to a ticker tape parade in New York City. He was one of only three men from his original platoon to survive the war. Joe was awarded two Bronze Stars. Joe subsequently returned home and completed his education on the GI bill. He attended Gonzaga University and then Gonzaga University School of Law, during which time he met Helen Katherine Curran at a Sacred Heart School of Nursing dance. In 1952, eager to practice law and full of ambition, Joe passed the Bar Exam and opened his first law office in Spokane prior to graduation. Joe and Helen married in 1954. They were soul mates; true partners in life who raised three boys together, Joe Jr., Paul, and Michael. In 1961, Joe joined forces with another Gonzaga law graduate and brother-in-law, J. Donald Curran. They founded what is now the Spokane Law Firm of Delay, Curran, Thompson, Pontarolo and Walker. Joe thrived practicing law and developed a reputation for integrity and professionalism. He truly enjoyed every day of his 67-year legal career, continuing to practice until the last few weeks before his death. Joe Delay was blessed with uncommon energy and a humble spirit. Joe was devoted to his clients. He developed a loyal following over the years; for some clients, this relationship spanned over three generations. Joe was recognized as one of the "Best Lawyers of America" in two separate areas of practice - business litigation and real estate law. He went on to serve in a variety of leadership roles for the Washington State Bar Association (WSBA). He was a member of the Board of Governors and the Character and Fitness Community. Joe chaired the Bar's Disciplinary Board and was a member of the Washington State Judicial Conduct Commission. In 1991, he served as the President of the WSBA. Dedicated to his community, Joe was always grateful for his education at Gonzaga, and was immensely proud to be a Zag. He was a member of Gonzaga's Board of Regents and a chair of the law school's first capital campaign. On April 30, 2019, Joe celebrated his 93rd birthday surrounded by his family. He greatly missed his dear wife, Helen Katherine Delay, who passed on May 25, 2018. He cherished their 64 years together. Joe and Helen were teammates and best friends; it was time for them to be reunited. Joe is survived by his sons, Paul J. Delay (Joan) and Michael J. Delay (Alison), and his grandchildren, Hailey, Molly, Jack, Meghan and Eric. He is also survived by his brother, John L. Delay (Helen) and first cousin, Al Simioni. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph P. Delay Jr. and his brothers, Ray J. Delay (Fairy), and Tony L. Delay Jr. (Jan). A Rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Gonzaga University Law School, All Saints School or the Building Fund at Our Lady of Lourdes. Visit Joe's online memorial page at

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Gonzaga University Law School, All Saints School or the Building Fund at Our Lady of Lourdes.

