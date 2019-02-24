Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Richard CARR. View Sign

CARR, Joseph Richard (Age 64) Joseph Richard Carr, beloved Dad, Grandpa, musician, and artist, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 9th. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Frances, granddaughter Sophia, sister Bootsy, and sister Jeanne, among many other family members and friends. He played guitar for the residents of Spokane for many years - his passion and delight. Thank you for being a wonderful audience - he loved you, too! Joe would "give the shirt off his back" and he will be an inspiration, always. A life celebration is being planned by his family. Contributions are being gratefully accepted by Advantage Funeral Home on behalf of the family.

CARR, Joseph Richard (Age 64) Joseph Richard Carr, beloved Dad, Grandpa, musician, and artist, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 9th. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Frances, granddaughter Sophia, sister Bootsy, and sister Jeanne, among many other family members and friends. He played guitar for the residents of Spokane for many years - his passion and delight. Thank you for being a wonderful audience - he loved you, too! Joe would "give the shirt off his back" and he will be an inspiration, always. A life celebration is being planned by his family. Contributions are being gratefully accepted by Advantage Funeral Home on behalf of the family. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close