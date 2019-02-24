CARR, Joseph Richard (Age 64) Joseph Richard Carr, beloved Dad, Grandpa, musician, and artist, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 9th. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Frances, granddaughter Sophia, sister Bootsy, and sister Jeanne, among many other family members and friends. He played guitar for the residents of Spokane for many years - his passion and delight. Thank you for being a wonderful audience - he loved you, too! Joe would "give the shirt off his back" and he will be an inspiration, always. A life celebration is being planned by his family. Contributions are being gratefully accepted by Advantage Funeral Home on behalf of the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019