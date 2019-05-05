Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph V. "Joe" CHRISTIANO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISTIANO, Joseph V. "Joe" December 12, 1936 - April 10, 2019 Joseph V. "Joe" Christiano passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born on December 12, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at age 17. In 1955 he was assigned to the 58th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Eielson AFB, Alaska, where he worked as a B-29 mechanic during the Korean Conflict. He always credited the Air Force with making possible many opportunities that he would have throughout his life. In 1960 Joe married his wife Dolores and would be her loving partner and best friend for the next 58 years. They had one daughter, Jennifer. Joe attended the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago and graduated with a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, he accepted a position at Bettis Atomic Power Lab in Pittsburgh as an engineer in nuclear submarine propulsion systems. In 1972 he earned his MS Degree in Nuclear Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and subsequently worked as a senior nuclear engineer in various branches of military and civilian nuclear programs. He specialized in computer modeling of cooling and safety systems. Joe was a private pilot and served as a Civil Air Patrol Squadron Commander in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was also a member of the American Nuclear Society and Vernon J. Baker American Legion Post 241. He enjoyed flying, fishing, camping and reading, especially about military and WWII history. Also, he enjoyed an afternoon at the casino. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Dolores, his devoted daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Mark Michaud of Boise, Idaho, and his nephew Mike Kubaszewski and wife Carole of Chicago. Because Joe loved animals, especially his family dogs, his family requests that memorial donations be made to the Spokane Humane Society, PO Box 6247, Spokane, WA 99217. Also, they would like to thank Kindred at Home for helping to make Joe's last months more comfortable and for always putting a smile on his face. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at noon in the community center at Good Samaritan Society, 17121 E. 8th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA. Military honors will be presented and a luncheon will follow.

