HOLLAND, Joseph William (Age 78) On December 7, 2019, Joe passed away peacefully at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA, after a battle with pneumonia. A loving father, grandfather and friend, he was a valuable part of the community fabric of Lind, WA, his home for 53 years. Joseph was born to William Claude Holland and Lucinda Anne (Pearson) Holland in Chewelah, WA on July 10, 1941. He was the ninth of ten children. As one of the youngest members of his large family, he learned to be scrappy and self-sufficient. He was an adventurous child with not a whole lot of supervision and that was before his dad died when he was 16. The mountains around Chewelah were his playground, and he and his younger brother were known to leave the house at sun-up and not come home until sundown... out hunting, fishing and exploring with friends. He had an early passion for cars (he wrecked a few and walked away) and they became an integral part of his life and his greatest memories. He graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 1960 and moved to Warden to join his brother Paul in 1961. In 1964, he moved to Pasco to attend Columbia Basin Community College to study auto body repair. He worked at McCurley (Osborne) Chevrolet in Pasco doing body work and in 1966, he got a job at Charlie Brown's Chevrolet in Lind as their only body man. When Brown's closed, he decided he loved Lind, so he stayed and opened Joe's Body Shop in 1968. He started dating Violet Butler on Rodeo Weekend in 1969. They married in 1970. His son, Jeff, was born in 1971 and his daughter, Julie, was born in 1973. He and Violet enjoyed many camping trips at Williams and Amber lakes with their young family. Throughout Joe's years in Lind, he was a friend to many and an active part of the community. He was a charter member of the Lind Lion's Club in 1968 and served as president for two terms. He also served on the Lind Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was involved in the annual community Easter egg hunts for the kids, helped roast pit-barbecued beef for the annual community BBQ on Rodeo Weekend and build an updated arena for the ever-growing Lind Combine Derby. He took Jeff on Boy Scout trips, mentored several young men who were interested in learning the auto body trade and sponsored and played on a bowling team for many years in Ritzville and Connell. Joe married Linda DeLeeuw in 1992. She passed away in 2009. He loved a cold beer, Gunsmoke, a competitive game of cribbage and a good fish story. At 5 o'clock, his shop became another local bar (without a liquor permit). He had a large fridge and he and his friends stocked it well with a variety of their favorite beers. Joe had a great sense of humor and hundreds of friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, including his best canine friend, Toby, who brought him so much joy. He is survived by his son, Jeff Holland (Raschelle) of Spokane and his daughter, Julie Holland of Spokane; stepson Bill DeLeeuw of Portland and stepdaughter Laura Pham (Moi) of Cypress, TX; grandchildren Tanner Marecz, Jarod Marecz (Haley), Grace Kaplicky, Jake Kaplicky, Rennon Dickerson, Caleb DeLeeuw, Rachel McNie (Hunter), Matthew Pham (Korey), Michael Pham and Jacob Pham. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, father William, mother Lucy, and nine siblings, Dora, Lee, Neal, Fay, Helen, Mary, Dave, Ruth and Paul. Special thanks to everyone who helped care for Joe in his last few years. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the American Legion in Ritzville (106 W. Broadway). Inurnment will follow in the spring at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chewelah, WA. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Lind Senior Center. Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences for the Holland family please visit our website at

