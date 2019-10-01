ROSALES, Joseph William 4/28/19689/10/2019 Joe passed peacefully in his sleep and embarked on his forever adventure with the nature that he worshiped. Joe was a loving father, avid hiker, biker and woodsman; skilled carpenter and hobo-hut builder, brilliant songwriter, guitar player, and singer; kayaker, talented artist, vivid story-teller, eclectic collector, and passionate explorer. Joe made a special connection with every person who was lucky enough to meet him. He had the ability to find the beauty in the simplicity of life. He was a father to some and a hero to many. Joe inspired people to get out and enjoy life. He was always someone who you could count on. Joe Rosales, A Man Who Is Truly Loved and Will Be Missed By Many, But Never Forgotten. Thank you for touching our lives, Joe. A Celebration of Life will be held in Joe's honor on Saturday, October 5th, 6pm at 4303 E. Francis.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 1, 2019