TURNER, Josephine E. "Jo" (Age 94) December 21, 1924 ~ April 1, 2019 Josephine E. Turner was born to Frank and Louise Zell in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After the death of her mother, Jo was moved to Spokane and raised by her Zell grandparents. She graduated from North Central High School and married Richard Carlson in 1944 while he was serving in the Navy. They had one daughter, Ricarda "Ricki". Jo later married E. J. (Tex) Turner in 1965. Jo worked for the Spokesman-Review for 39 years where she wrote the award-winning column, "Shop with Sue" from 1949-1981. When she retired in 1987, she spent her winters in Sun City West, Arizona where she participated in many of the area's numerous activities. She loved golf, traveling, Mahjongg, her morning crossword puzzles, and her art projects. She collected maps and postcards from all the places in the world she visited. Among her favorite locales and countries were Africa, British Isles, and European art museums. She was fun to be around because of her non-judgmental nature and her dry sense of humor. She would have been happy with Tiger's victory in the recent Masters. Jo was entombed at Fairmount Mausoleum next to her late husband, Tex Turner, who won the two crypts in a poker game. She requested there be no funeral. A celebration of her life will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 15th at Westcliff Condominiums where she was the last living owner of the original group who moved there in 1973. To share condolences or memories, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 5 to May 8, 2019