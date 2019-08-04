PERRY, Josephine M. Josephine M. Perry passed away July 20, 2019 of natural causes, at her daughter's home in Spokane, WA. She was born March 23, 1921 in Parenti, Italy. Josephine came to America in 1950 after marrying John Perry and had one daughter Mena. She was a devout Catholic, homemaker, and gardener. She worked at Zupan's Restaurant in Hillyard and Smith's Greenhouse. She is survived by her daughter Mena (Larry) Heid; four grandsons; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in Italy. Josephine's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of Spokane for their care of Josephine. Vigil services will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7pm, with visitation at 6pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 5021 N. Nelson, Spokane. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11am, also at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Spokane or Catholic Charities. Online tributes at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 4, 2019