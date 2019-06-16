Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Margaret LEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEE, Josephine Margaret December 13, 1920 - June 12, 2019 Josephine Margaret Lee, our own "dancing queen", was called away on Tuesday, June 12th, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening and baking to her hearts content. Josephine was born in Dickenson North Dakota as the oldest of seven children. She grew up on a farm where she loved working outside and riding her beloved horse. Josephine married John Kunz on April 8, 1940. They moved to Spokane and raised three children, LeRoy, Donald and Cathleen. She volunteered for many years for St. Vincent DePaul in the food bank. She was an active member of the lady's guild at Mary Queen Parish and taught Sunday School at the church. Josephine loved to dance and was a member of the Hillyard Belles for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress and made all of her 1920's flapper dress costumes. The group performed at a number of venues but she especially enjoyed entertaining at nursing homes where she could go speak to the residents and hold a hand or share a laugh. Josephine was widowed in 1976 and remarried Tom Lee August 7, 1982. She and Tom enjoyed travelling together, especially their trip to Ireland. When Tom passed away Josephine did not marry again but was always grateful for the time she shared with Tom and her stepson John. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at 11:00 at Holy Cross Funeral and Cemetery Chapel, 7200 N. Wall. An open house reception will follow at the home of Donald and Creta Kunz. Online tribute at

