SWANEY, Joshua Alan Josh (aka "Pigg) Swaney, passed away on August 17th, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital after suffering injuries from a pedestrian/ vehicle accident on the night of August 15th. Josh was born April 22, 1981 in Tulsa, OK to Barbara and Tim Swaney. Josh and his family lived in Florida and California before moving to Spokane when Josh was 11 years old. Josh knew from a very young age that he wanted to do something with cars. He attributed this desire as coming from his grandfather, Lloyd Sinner, owner and operator of Sinner's Body Shop in Wauneta, Nebraska. Josh had many interests and goals in his life, but his passion was cars. Josh owned an auto body shop and car lot with his life-long friend, Dusty Smith. He was a member of the Local Motion car club. He started his car show Chrome-n-Kandy in 2017 and just completed his 4th Annual car show on August 15th. Josh was a very caring and compassionate person. He was always there to help whether for family or friends. Josh had a bond with his brothers and best-friends that knew no bounds. There was nothing he would not do for the important people in his life. Over the past seven years, he made a home with his fiancée, Mandi and daughter, Mysty. The kind, loving and compassionate side of Josh grew even larger as he built a home and family he was deeply proud of. Josh lived less than a mile from his parents and was known for unannounced drop-ins, surprise messages of love and unsolicited acts of kindness. Josh was the baby of the family and was adored by all who knew him. Josh is survived by his loving and devoted fiancée, Mandi Bennett, daughter Mysty, grandfather Lloyd Sinner (Wauneta, NE), his mother and father Barbara and Tim Swaney, brothers Nate (Marcy) Swaney, Matt (Piper) Swaney, niece Alivia, nephews Evan, Lincoln and Julian. Josh was uncle Piggy to countless honorary nieces and nephews. Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Dorothy Swaney, grandmother Gloria Sinner, and faithful companion, Bandit. Visitation will be at Spokane Cremation & Funeral Service, 2832 North Ruby, on Sunday August 30th from 12pm to 4pm. Private memorial service will be at Fairmount Memorial on Wednesday September 2nd. There is a celebration of life for Josh at Spokane Raceway on Thursday, September 3rd from 1pm to 6pm. SPOKANE CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICE, Spokane, WA



