SMITH, Joshua M. (Age 44) Josh was born December 10, 1974 in Spokane, WA to Gary and Peggy (Corkery) Smith. He passed away June 4, 2019. Josh graduated from Rogers High School in 1993 and went on to work at Seaport Steel. He is survived by his parents; brother Adam Smith; niece Maya Smith; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 9:00 am at Sunset Chapel, inside Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley. Donations may be made in Josh's name to the , 140 S. Arthur St. # 610, Spokane, WA 99202.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019