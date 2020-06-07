DERINGTON, Joshua Reid Joshua Reid Derington, born April 12, 1961; returned to his creator on May 19, 2020. Josh was 59. He is survived by his son, Jacob Derington, brother John Derington, sisters, Shannon Bodman (Buddy) and Casandra Fisher (Phil) and his faithful partner and companion Cindi Taylor, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many cherished cousins. He is preceded in death by daughter, Brittany Derington, mother Inez Derington, father John Derington, and brother Joseph Derington. Josh's faith in God and unshakable belief that there is goodness in everyone, along with his fierce love and loyalty to his family and friends will be remembered forever. Goodbye for now... Please join us for a celebration of Joshua's life at 2pm on June 27th, 2020 at 15404 N. Glencrest Dr., Spokane, WA 99208.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store