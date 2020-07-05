BUCKNELL, Josie R. (Say) Josie R. Bucknell, a lifetime resident of the Spokane area, passed away on June 22, 2020, in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was born to Marcus and Evelyn Say on May 8, 1928, in Spokane. Josie graduated from Rogers High School. She married Roy Bucknell on April 22, 1949, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. As a senior in high school, Josie worked at the Spokane Public Library. In 1962, Roy and Josie opened their own business Porta Pool. They worked hard in their family business for over 30 years. Her last job was working for Hennessey Funeral Home until 2003. However, being a mom for 70 years was her all-time favorite job. Josie was very talented and she had an eye for beauty in nature. She created many beautiful landscape paintings and kept a wonderfully flowered yard. She also enjoyed her huge doll house that she spent time furnishing through the years. Josie was a parishioner at St. Paschal Catholic Church. She was a member of a gardening club and also spent time as a campfire leader. Josie is survived by her three sons, Mark Bucknell, Robert Bucknell (Janice), and Bruce Bucknell, all of Spokane Valley; one daughter, Joan Nickle of Lynden; six grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Evelyn Say; sister, Adeline Fouts; husband, Roy Bucknell; and son, Donald Bucknell. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9th, at St. Paschal Catholic Church, 2523 N. Park Rd, Spokane Valley. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11th, at St. Paschal's. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paschal's Catholic Church, PO Box 141125, Spokane Valley, WA 99214 or to WA American Heart Association
, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030. Please share your memories of Josie on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com
.