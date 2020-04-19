Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy (Gladys) BERGLOFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERGLOFF, Joy (Gladys) Joy was born November 26, 1934 in Basin, Wyoming in her grandmother's house to James and Gladys Akers. She was the youngest of three girls and had enough spunk and gumption for the whole family. Her best com-panions were her older sisters, Leah and Jewell. They lived 18 miles west of Basin near Otto, Wyoming on a small farm. Her, father James Akers, passed away when Joy was about two years old. Joy entered school at age five because the school needed another student to qualify for a teacher. Her mother moved the family to Lovell, Wyoming where Joy graduated from Lovell High School. She went with her sister Jewell, to Northwestern Bible College. She was employed in Lovell for a few years as a telephone operator. She moved to Spokane where she met her husband Richard. They married in May, 1959 and began a journey together for 50 magical years. Richard passed away in 2009. They had two children, Trina and Erik. Besides being a wife and mother, Joy entered the work force. Joy became a real estate agent, later a broker. After a successful career as a salesman, Richard joined her in real estate. They were competitive partners, and Joy had a knack of putting together sales, which other agents had given up on. Joy loved Christmastime and all holidays, and was known for her generous hospitality and exceptional Bunko parties. Joy enjoyed doing ceramics and was a champion exhibitor. Joy love to sew and often made her own clothes. She also enjoyed playing board games with her friends and family. Joy is survived by her children, daughter Trina Bergloff-Howes of New Zealand, son Erik Bergloff of Portland, Oregon; sister Leah Brown of Great Falls, Montana, nieces and nephews and many friends. Joy passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her happy and positive personality, and her tenacious resilience. Words are not enough to describe her wonderful beauty and depth. Joy wanted nothing but the best for everyone she met and the greatest way to honor her memory is to live each day in abundant love with endless curiosity and wholehearted exuberance. Joy was a wonderful mother and friend and she will be missed terribly. Services for Joy will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

