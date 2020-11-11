MONTGOMERY, Joyann Alexis (Obde) (Age 78) Born on November 19, 1941, Joyann Alexis (Obde) Montgomery was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in May of 2020. She died on October 15, 2020, peacefully at Hospice House of Spokane, age 78. Joyann was born in Spokane to Joy (Aiken) Obde and Edward Obde. She attended North Central High School, where she made many friends she still connected with even into her 70s, and delighted in her numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins on both the Obde and Aiken sides of her family. After a terrible car wreck in 1962 in Seattle, Joyann took a hiatus from college while she fought to recover from her catastrophic injuries. Showing the grit and determination that characterized so much of her life, she eventually regained full mobility, although the wreck and its consequences never entirely left her. Joyann attended every local institute of higher learning, earning undergraduate degrees in fine art, psychology, and business, and a Master's in psychology. She had a lifetime love of learning, always reading and discussing ideas, eager to share her understanding of the world and to broaden it with that of others. In 1963, Joyann married Rick Ward, then of Seattle, and traveled with him on his Air Force postings, living for a time in Texas and England. The couple had a daughter, Nicole. After their divorce, Joyann went back to school to complete her several degrees, and earned her real estate license. She parlayed that experience into a leading role in a local non-profit corporation, then called Northwest Regional Foundation. Joyann and NRF were instrumental in developing our neighborhoods and rehabilitating so many of the homes therein. Eventually, Joyann traveled around the country to teach other municipalities how to set up similar program, and was always proud of using her skills to help people. In 1989, Joyann left NRF to teach psychology at Spokane Community College, from which she retired in 2006, maintaining the friendships she gained therelunch with her "girls" was a special treat for the rest of her life. In 1983, she married Anthony "Ing" Montgomery, and they travelled across the country on their beloved Honda Goldwing. The couple enjoyed yearly Bluegrass festivals, riding the Oregon Coast, and quiet evenings at the several homes they fixed up together, as well as a greatly expanded family. In 1995, Ing was paralyzed in an accident, but neither of them let this life-changing event keep them down for long. They moved to the house that would become their home for twenty-three yearsthe longest either had ever lived in one housesurrounded by the best neighbors in the world, and their beloved grandchildren. Upon retirement, Joyann rediscovered her first love, watercolors, producing many lovely paintings. She also adopted as many pets as she legally couldand a few more for good measureand indulged her love of giving. She supported charities from our local KPBX to national organizations such like the Sierra Club and Alley Cat Allies. Joyann believed life should be lived with vigor, seeking justice and truth, and finding beauty in the unusual and the quirky, but striving always to put kindness first. She was most proud of earning her degrees as a single mother, and her loving relationship with Ing, as well as nurturing the creativity, caring, and curiosity in those around her. She is survived by her brother, Jack Obde of Spokane; her daughter Nicole (Ward) Montgomery and Alan Nicol of Spokane; niece Jodi Lynn Obde of Ballard, WA; cousin Lucille Aiken of California; the daughter she didn't give birth to, Chemyn Kodis; as well as Jon and Belinda Montgomery, their children Caleb, Isaac, and Meredith; Rick and Joanna (Montgomery) Price, and their children Cassidy and Colford; and Sara Zack. Joyann could not have loved her children and grandchildrenwhether of the body or the heartmore, delighting in their many successes. Due to COVID, a private service for immediate family will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, five years to the day of her husband Ing's service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Spokane, who worked tirelessly with her daughter to make her final months as good as possible, and SCRAPs of Spokane.



