LUCAS, Joyce Carol (Schaefer) Joyce Carol (Schaefer) Lucas, 81 years old, was lead to her Lord on Thursday, February 7th, 2019. Her unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through a lengthy illness battle. Joyce was born on November 25th, 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Daniel and Alice Schaefer. Although she was their only child, she was always surrounded in love by a large family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She treasured the many childhood memories made at her family gatherings whether at the lake, tavern, dance hall, picnics, park or many festivals. She was known for her exceptional beauty as a young woman and was quickly swept away in marriage when she was just 19 years old. She dedicated the next two decades of her life to raising her three children, Douglas, Carrie and Lori. She traveled nationally and abroad, making homes for her family in Germany, New Mexico, Michigan and Panama. Her final home was made in Spokane. She felt very fortunate at that time to be reunited with her mother and father when they chose to move to Washington to be with their daughter and her family. The years piled on wonderful family memoriesdelicious cooking and baking from scratch, over the top Christmas holiday decorating, playing card games, sewing, crafting, gardening and much more. She always gave with her time and heart to her children in all ways possible, simply wanting for them to reach their full potential, lovingly aiming them towards their goals. She supported them through all times, as she said, through the good, the bad and the ugly. As her children grew, so did her world of friends, when she began working at JC Penney. She was a loyal employee to the company until her retirement. She remained great friends with many of her co-workers by attending fun luncheon gatherings. Her contagious smile, laughter and kidding will never be forgotten. Joyce was fortunate to meet a very special man in 1987. She didn't know it, but that day she had found her soul mate, James Lucas. He not only poured love out to her but to her mom, Alice and her children. They found so much joy in dancing, fishing, caring for grandbabies, and just about doing everything together. She loved to get in the car with him and drive anywhere. Even while she was ill, she talked about going on trips with him to fishing lakes and to the ocean. Above all, and, without doubt, throughout her life, she was completely devoted to her family. "You have given so much and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching us, listening to us, helping and forgiving us, and unconditionally loving us. Farewell sweet mama." Her surviving family members: Husband of 26 years, James R. Lucas, Jr. Children and partners: Douglas (Karla) Flanders, Carrie Taylor, Lori (William) Jones, Susan (Dave) Paulsen, James R. (Suzi) Lucas, III. Grandchildren: Alicia Fox (Michael Malsam), Brooklyn Flanders, Robert Taylor, Olivia Taylor, Danielle Jones, Marissa Stegman, Kayli Lucas, Julia Lucas, Zachary Lucas, Mathurin Chabot. Great-grandchildren: Johnathan Malsam, London Stegman, Lincoln Stegman. Preceded in death: Parents and in-laws: Daniel and Alice (Feige) Schaefer; James Lucas, Sr. and Margaret Lucas. Grandchildren: Lillie Lucas, Dugan Flanders. Viewing: Friday, March 8th, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. Funeral Service: Saturday, March 9th, Ball & Dodd Funeral Home at 11:30 am. A procession will follow to Joyce's resting place at Fairmount Memorial Park. A reception will follow the services. For more information contact Rollin Hoyle, Funeral Director, Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 509-328-5620. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019