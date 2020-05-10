Joyce E. FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN, Joyce E. Joyce passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Chicago, IL. Joyce is survived by six children, Stephanie Williams, Frank Suckow, Bobby Suckow, Jimmy Suckow, Deborah Winkler and Scott Franklin. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joyce Suckow. Joyce loved her 20 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
11:00 - 2:00 PM
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
Interment
Fairmount Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
5093285620
