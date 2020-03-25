WEST, Joyce E. (Age 77) December 5, 1942 - March 10, 2020 Joyce West died March 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane WA. She was born in Portland OR to parents Charles Lemery and Gertrude (Wilson) Lemery. Joyce was a graduate of WSU. She is survived by her children Gregory Holts wife Sheila, Julie Hurley husband Jim, David Holts and James West. Her grandchildren, Geoffrey Holts, Lauren Hurley, Carolyn Hurley, Melayna Holts and Danica Holts. Her sister Jeri Schmidt husband Jim. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 25, 2020