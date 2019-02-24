Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ellen GILLIAM. View Sign

GILLIAM, Joyce Ellen (Age 87) Joyce was born October 28, 1931 in Cavalier, North Dakota. She passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Spokane and the wonderful staff at South Hill Village Memory Care. Joyce grew up in Libby, Montana and married Dale Johnson. They had a child every year for three years, then skipped a year and had twins! She later divorced, and married Floyd Gilliam. They had one daughter. Joyce went back to school while raising 6 children and graduated with honors from Deaconess School of Nursing. She and Floyd were able to buy their dream house on Spokane's South Hill and had 37 joyous years there. When she retired from her fulfilling career at Deaconess, she spent her time gardening, traveling and doting on her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Floyd Gilliam who passed on the same date 7 years ago; her parents, Howard and Muriel Thompson; her daughter, Linda Lou Donoho; and her brother, Lloyd. She is survived by her brothers, Roy and Warren; her children, Marlene (Mike) Robinson, Paul (Victoria) Johnson, Cheryl (Rob) Swedo, Brenda (Mick) Lauritzen, and Diane Carr; grandchildren, Lisa, Travis, Dylan, Aleta, Theresa, Jason, Carter, Jaydee, Amy, Alexis, and Celine. She also has 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home with burial to follow at Spokane Memorial Gardens.

GILLIAM, Joyce Ellen (Age 87) Joyce was born October 28, 1931 in Cavalier, North Dakota. She passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Spokane and the wonderful staff at South Hill Village Memory Care. Joyce grew up in Libby, Montana and married Dale Johnson. They had a child every year for three years, then skipped a year and had twins! She later divorced, and married Floyd Gilliam. They had one daughter. Joyce went back to school while raising 6 children and graduated with honors from Deaconess School of Nursing. She and Floyd were able to buy their dream house on Spokane's South Hill and had 37 joyous years there. When she retired from her fulfilling career at Deaconess, she spent her time gardening, traveling and doting on her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years, Floyd Gilliam who passed on the same date 7 years ago; her parents, Howard and Muriel Thompson; her daughter, Linda Lou Donoho; and her brother, Lloyd. She is survived by her brothers, Roy and Warren; her children, Marlene (Mike) Robinson, Paul (Victoria) Johnson, Cheryl (Rob) Swedo, Brenda (Mick) Lauritzen, and Diane Carr; grandchildren, Lisa, Travis, Dylan, Aleta, Theresa, Jason, Carter, Jaydee, Amy, Alexis, and Celine. She also has 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home with burial to follow at Spokane Memorial Gardens. Funeral Home Heritage Funeral & Cremation

508 North Government Way

Spokane , WA 99224

(509) 838-8900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close