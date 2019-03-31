Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce F. (Fairburn) SHOPIS. View Sign

SHOPIS, Joyce F. (Fairburn) (Age 97) Joyce Shopis passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on February 13, 2019, at her home in New York.Joyce was born April 28, 1921, to Grace (Harmon) and Edwin Fairburn, in Spokane, WA.She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in April, 2010, to whom she was married for 67 years. Her five siblings, Willard, Glen, Dale, Burton and Ruth (Cockburn) are deceased.Joyce graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1939. Soon, she moved to Washington D.C. and worked in the War Department. At a USO dance in August, 1941, she met Sgt. John V. Shopis of Waterbury, CT. They married in October, 1943. After the war, they settled in the New York metropolitan area and eventually bought a home in Albertson, Long Island, New York. They had two children, Janet R. and John V. Jr. (Elena.)Joyce was an avid reader who enjoyed a "good story." Nicholas Sparks was one of her favorite authors. She was a versatile seamstress who often made outfits and costumes. Although she was apt to deny her talent it was evident in her workmanship.Joyce will always be remembered for her kind and generous spirit along with her smile and sense of humor. She was a calm soul who seldom raised her voice. Her greatest love was her family who cherished and loved her immensely.Throughout the years Joyce made many visits to Spokane. She had many fond memories of her family at Deer Lake, at backyard barbecues and high school reunions. Her sister, Ruth, was her best friend. Together they shared the love and laughter that only sisters can experience.Joyce is survived by her children; her daughter-in-law; her grandsons Nicholas and Eric; nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Joyce was laid to rest at Calverton National Cemetery beside her husband, John.

