HANNAH, Joyce Joan 1937 - 2018 Joyce Joan Hannah was born in Kellogg ID, on December 28th 1937, to Tony and Margaret Huffman. She left to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 5th 2018, surrounded by family, in Las Vegas, NV. She is survived by four children, stepson, Mike Hannah (Renee), of Ferndale WA, daughter, Danita Pace, of Marysville WA, son, Robert Propp (Vickie), of Las Vegas, NV and stepson, Chad Hannah of Allyn WA; four grandchildren, Mellissa Gonser (Danita), Nicole Hannah (Mike), Alicia Propp (Robert), and Anthony Propp (Robert); one great-grandchild, Jayden Gonser; brother, Gary Huffman (Patty), and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward H. Hannah, stepson Edward L. Hannah, and parents, Tony and Margaret Huffman. Joyce was full of life, she loved to make people laugh, and was full of mischief, always playing practical jokes on somebody. She met her first husband John Propp while in school (West Valley High School) and was married in 1956. They divorced in 1963, and Joyce was left to fend for herself and children, Danita and Robert. She worked her fingers to the bone to make sure that her children were well taken care of. She met the love of her life Edward while working at Albertson's Supermarkets and they were married in July of 1969. Ed and his three sons, Mike, Ed, and Chad became her children. Joyce and Ed raised all of their children as if they were their own. Joyce was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She would give her right arm for any of us if we asked. She loved to travel with Ed, loved her flowers and yard, and loved walking. She was a member of the Intersection Church and rarely missed a Sunday. Due to health issues she moved to Las Vegas in December of 2017 to live with her son. Joyce requested no funeral services, just a memorial service with immediate family.

