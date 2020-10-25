WALLEY, Joyce Joan (McCormick) 10-30-1932 10-16-2020 Our Mom, Joyce Walley, passed away October 16, 2020, at Fieldstone Memory Care, Spokane, Washington. She went to be with Jesus and peacefully joined her husband Richard Walley on their eternal adventure together. Joyce is survived by her three children, Sue (Steve) Haynes Dover, ID, Tom (Tamey) Walley Spokane, and Jeff Walley Spokane; two grandchildren Leanne (Charlie) Howlett and Ryan Walley and one great-grandchild Elsie Howlett all of Spokane; her beloved sisters Norma Gorman, Millie Ritz, and Jerre Ellis all of Spokane; Claudia Park Spokane plus numerous nieces and nephews, and many close friends. Joyce was born October 30, 1932, in Spokane and lived in the Orchard Prairie community for over 60 years. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and married the love of her life Richard (Dick) Walley on April 14, 1951, at Millwood Presbyterian Church. Joyce was a member of the Orchard Prairie Homemakers Club and Foothills Community Church and supported Orchard Prairie School. Dick and Joyce were active in their community and enjoyed several trips and cruises before his passing in 1993. She then enjoyed traveling with family and friends to the Seattle area, Hawaii, New York, New England and Branson, Missouri. Joyce was immensely proud of her family and will be remembered for her love and devotion to her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind many beautiful memories and will be best remembered for her generosity and kindness. Joyce will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank both Fieldstone Memory Care and Horizon Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Joyce these last few months. We would also like to thank her in home team that devoted many years of loving care Jacque Davis, Laura McConahy, Carey Kline, Shelie Taylor, Emily Logan, Shaylee Hettinger, Alix Davis, Debbie Cosgrove, Morgan Monegeon, and Stephanie Endicott. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held next Spring, when the COVID pandemic is hopefully not a concern for gatherings.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store