KERN, Joyce Joyce Kern, born November 12, 1923 in Upper Irlam, Manchester England to William Albert Shaw and Mary Ellen Shaw, went to be with Jesus on February 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Joyce was married to Herschel W. Kern at the height of WWII. She immigrated to the United States in 1945 where she resided in Mead for 74 years. She was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and was an active member of the Rebekah Lodge as well as the Ladies Auxillary Patriarchs Militant. She truly lived by their motto of "Friendship, Love and Truth." Joyce loved people and never met a person who wasn't a friend. She collected angels and was known by many as the "angel lady". She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George and her husband Herschel. She is survived by her sons William G. and William L., daughters-in-law Debbie and Andrea as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Per Joyce's request there will not be a memorial service but instead will be a celebration of life in the spring.

