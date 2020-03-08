Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lee KNOWLES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KNOWLES, Joyce Lee November 4, 1936 - January 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday, January 30th. Born in Oakland, California to Wesley and Naida Stumpf, she lived most of her life in Spokane with her husband Marvin and children Christine, Mark and Michael. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her Parents and her sister Diane. She is survived by David Stumpf (Pat) of Marietta, Georgia and Timothy Stumpf (Sharon) of Chewelah, Washington. Joyce was a graduate of West Valley High School in 1954. She met and married Marvin Knowles in 1956. They had three children, Christine Dinning (Rick) of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Mark Knowles (Gloria) of Redondo Beach, California and Michael Knowles (Cindy) of Twin Lakes, Idaho. She has been blessed with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joyce was employed by West Valley School District and retired after thirty years. Her hobbies were Traveling, Snow -mobiling, Quilting, Pickleball, Bowling, Gambling and was a great Painter/Artist, Baker and Cook and spent a lot of time shopping for bargains. For the last 10-15 years, Marvin and Joyce shared time between Spokane, Washington, Indio, California and Ocean Park, Washington. A memorial service will be at Millwood Presbyterian Church, 3223 North Marguerite Road, Millwood WA on Saturday, May 2nd at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Anna Schindler Foundation

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020

