STUBBS, Joyce Lynn (Jantz) Joyce Lynn (Jantz) Stubbs was born on April 29, 1934 in Davenport, WA to Howard and Dorothea (Timm) Jantz and passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on April 10, 2019 at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. Her family is grateful for the excellent care and compassion she received during her last days at Sacred Heart. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles Leonard Stubbs, brothers Donald Jantz and Kenneth Jantz, sisters-in-law Carolee Jantz and Doris Jantz, and brothers-in-law Gaylord Jones and Herbert Hink. Joyce attended Davenport schools and graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and attended Washington State College. She married the love of her life, Charles Leonard Stubbs, on November 27, 1954 at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport. They were blessed with the births of three children, Brad, Jene' and Leslie. After several years as a homemaker, she returned to finish her Bachelor's degree in Education at Eastern Washington State College and would later complete her Masters in Education. Her first teaching job was in Harrington, WA and she finished her greater than 30 year teaching career at Davenport High School. She was a dedicated and inspiring educatorone who worked hard to build an influential business department at DHS. She touched a lot of lives and forged the basis for careers in business and other vocations for many. She loved teaching, and was especially thankful for her career and the support of her students and colleagues after being widowed at a young age when "Stubby" passed away on February 3, 1987. She was the recipient of many awards including the Washington State Business Teacher of the Year. Joyce was fiercely independent, protective of her family and over the moon in love with and proud of her grandsons. She was always there when friends or family needed her most. She was blessed with many close lifelong friendships. She loved all things Wazzu, her students, playing bridge, being a "lady farmer", hosting family gatherings and keeping her family connected. Survived by son Bradley (Dr. Margretta) Stubbs, Silver Spring, MD; daughters Jene' (James Jr.) Fisher, Spokane and Dr. Leslie Stubbs, Boise, ID; brother Jerome Jantz, Cheney; sisters-in-law Helen Jantz, Davenport, Edith Jones, Newport, and Gail Hink, Hermitage, PA; grandchildren Kevin Stubbs, Durham, NC, Chris Stubbs, Madison, WI, James Fisher III, Pullman, and Griffin Shultz, Boise, ID as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Spokane on June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport or Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine Washington State University. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

