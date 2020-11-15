BAIRD, Joyce M. (Age 84) Joyce Marie Baird, born May 12, 1936 in Richardton, ND to Agatha and Adam Forster. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 6th, 2020. Joyce is survived by her Husband of 65 years, Barrie Baird; son Douglas, daughter Diane Whitehead (Andy), son Dennis (Tammy), son Danny (Sandra), son Gary (Deborah), son Paul, daughter Theresa Smith (Dan), son Christopher (Robyn) and 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Joyce is also survived by her sister Ione (Montgomery) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce graduated from Marycliff High School in 1954. Married Barrie shortly thereafter, started her family and worked secretarial positions at The Spokesman-Review, Mutual of New York, SNAP and Washington State Summer Youth Program. A devoted Catholic, Joyce and Barrie were active parishioners at Mary Queen Parish in Spokane. Joyce loved to travel, read mystery novels and spend many summer family vacations at Priest Lake. She loved to cook and has left us with many family favorite recipes (that only a few of us know how to make just like she did!) Joyce enjoyed playing cards, dice and board games. She was a gentle, patient, loving and passionate individual. A radiant and pure soul. Joyce, Joycee, Joyous, Lima Bean, Momma, Joyce Marie, Grandma.MomWifeAngel in heaven..Joyce was everything a person could be to all that had the pleasure to know her and be loved by her. Joyce loved her family and spending time celebrating life with them any chance she could. We will continue to celebrate life with her as she watches over us. Heaven has another beautiful angel. We all know she is with us at all times. She will be missed. Joyce's funeral will be held with immediate family. A remembrance will be held at a later date and will be determined as pandemic conditions allow. To leave an online condolence to Joyce's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
.