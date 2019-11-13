|
CARVER, Joyce M. (Wickwire) (Age 71) Joyce peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 2, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born in Spokane on November 4, 1947 to Chester and Mary Wickwire. She was a lifelong resident of Spokane and most recently resided in Colbert, Washington with her husband of 46 years, Daniel Carver. Joyce, lovingly known to loved ones as "Mee Mee", cherished, loved and served her family all her life. Her name fit her well as she always had a joyous smile, warmth to share, and a bright twinkle in her eye. She truly was a beautiful person inside and out. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister JoAnn Pelky, and her brother Michael Wickwire. She is survived by her husband Daniel Carver; her four children: Daniel Denenny (Stacy), Christine Jury (Richard), Raquel Louik (Joshua) and Paul Carver; seven grandchildren Joshua, Rebecca, Hayley, Hannah, Abigail, Dawson, and Daniel; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We will celebrate Joyce's journey to heaven with a celebration of life to be held at Calvary Chapel, 511 W. Hastings Rd, Spokane on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm. To leave an online condolence to Joyce's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019