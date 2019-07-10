Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie JORDAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JORDAN, Joyce Marie (Age 77) Joyce was born November 10, 1941 in Chewelah, WA to Fritz and Lorraine Flottman. She was married to Elzya Jordan for 52 years and together raised three children in Spokane. Joyce retired from Holy Family Hospital as a central processing tech after 31 years. She enjoyed volunteering for many things like church, Bloomsday, and Tour De Loc to name a few. She was an avid Indians and Chief's fan, she loved bowling and supported all of her children and grandchildren's sporting and musical events. Not to mention, what an amazing pen pal she was to many, always remembering and sending cards on birthdays, holidays, and special occasion. Joyce went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband Elzya Jordan and sister Bev Johnson. She is survived by her three children, Lorrie (Randy) Dismukes, Leslee (Scott) Lilly, and Larry (Carrie) Jordan, along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed! Joyce will be remembered and her life celebrated on Tuesday, July 16 at 2 pm at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada, Spokane, WA, with reception to follow. She will inurned at Fairmount Memorial Park.

