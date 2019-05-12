KELLER, Joyce Marie 10/10/1938 - 05/06/2019 Died peacefully, late Monday evening. Joyce was dearly loved by her mother, Agnes (predeceased); father, Kenneth (predeceased); sisters, Judy and Deb; brothers, Terry, Tom (predeceased) and Michael (predeceased), sons; William, Michael and Charles; daughter, Connie; grandchildren, Allen, Chris, Zachary (predeceased), Cassie, Keith, Lora, Kevin, Katie, Chelsea, Kristina and Kenneth; 12 great-grandchildren; nephews Bob and John; niece Candy, and by many other friends and family. Joyce helped many women in recovery. She went to college to become a counselor. She enjoyed going to the casino with family and watching the horse races. Joyce was always smiling and fun to be around. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Parish, Wednesday, May 15th, at 11:00 am., followed by inurnment at Holy Cross cemetery.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 12, 2019