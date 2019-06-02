Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie (Brandi) RICKEL. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Bell Tower Funeral Home 3398 E. Jenalan Ave Post Falls , ID View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

RICKEL, Joyce Marie (Brandl) December 17, 1946 May 28, 2019 Joyce was born December 17, 1946, to Clint and Evelyn Brandl, in Seattle Washington. She spent her elementary school years in Butte, Montana, and her high school years in Spokane, Washington, at University High School. She raised her children, Theresa Evans Callahan and Steven Christopher Evans, in Missoula, Montana, and eventually remarried the love of her life, Murvin Rickel, in 1981. She spent several years nurturing her creative side through jewelry and cosmetic sales, floral designing, and retail sales at The Bon Marche. She loved to travel, spend time laughing and cooking with family and friends, and longed to spend time at the beach. She regarded the ocean shores as her "happy place." Joyce had a way of making everyone smile. She had an infectious laugh that would bring joy to any occasion, and she was the perfect gift-giver. Spending hours doing "research" on QVC and HSN television, she was a bargain hunter and knew how to buy in quantity, always sharing her remarkable treasures with the people she loved. She had an incredible way of making everything beautiful. Whether it was pulling over on the side of the road to gather flowers and weeds for the perfect wreath, or designing a one-of-a-kind flower arrangement for every room, she had a special talent for creating beauty. She was often teased about her glue gun and making sure that every wall in the house had something special on it. She was resourceful and had a vision for decorating everything, especially at the holidays. Joyce was fun to be with. She was a wonderful partner to her husband, a loving sister, a kind and loyal auntie to many nieces and nephews, a passionate and caring mother to her children, and a dedicated Granny, always taking time to call, check-in and stay connected to the people she loved. Her school friends, that go back to 50+ years of friendship, describe her as "fun, fun and more fun, with a mischievous laugh and a perfect beauty." She loved to dance and have a good time. Her favorite places to travel were Hawaii, New Orleans and any beach location, and one special trip for Mother's Day with her daughter to Paris, France. The wonder and joy on her face with tears streaming down her cheeks as she stared at the Eifel Tower was a highlight to witness. The adventurous and playful side of her was always at it's peak when she was traveling, especially when it involved chasing Tom Jones concerts. Following retirement, she and Murv moved to Rathdrum, Idaho, and her zest for life continued. In recent years, she has reconnected with dozens of her old high school friends, enjoying outdoor concerts, festivals, wine tasting and dining out. These connections have brought much joy, fun and adventure to her life. Her beautiful blue eyes with the brilliant sparkle, her witty and funny stories, her wicked sense of humor and her joyful laughter, all will be deeply missed. She was a one-of-a-kind beauty, a real lady, and a beautiful soul. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband Murv, her children, Theresa and Chris, her step-daughters, Ruth and Amy, her grandsons, Jackson, Wyatt and Wade, many nieces and nephews, her sister Phyllis, and many loving friends. A memorial Service will be held at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave, Post Falls, ID, on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 11 am, with a Gathering of Family and Friends Celebration afterwards at the Golden Spike Estates Club House, 8580 W. Yosemite Street, Rathdrum, ID.

RICKEL, Joyce Marie (Brandl) December 17, 1946 May 28, 2019 Joyce was born December 17, 1946, to Clint and Evelyn Brandl, in Seattle Washington. She spent her elementary school years in Butte, Montana, and her high school years in Spokane, Washington, at University High School. She raised her children, Theresa Evans Callahan and Steven Christopher Evans, in Missoula, Montana, and eventually remarried the love of her life, Murvin Rickel, in 1981. She spent several years nurturing her creative side through jewelry and cosmetic sales, floral designing, and retail sales at The Bon Marche. She loved to travel, spend time laughing and cooking with family and friends, and longed to spend time at the beach. She regarded the ocean shores as her "happy place." Joyce had a way of making everyone smile. She had an infectious laugh that would bring joy to any occasion, and she was the perfect gift-giver. Spending hours doing "research" on QVC and HSN television, she was a bargain hunter and knew how to buy in quantity, always sharing her remarkable treasures with the people she loved. She had an incredible way of making everything beautiful. Whether it was pulling over on the side of the road to gather flowers and weeds for the perfect wreath, or designing a one-of-a-kind flower arrangement for every room, she had a special talent for creating beauty. She was often teased about her glue gun and making sure that every wall in the house had something special on it. She was resourceful and had a vision for decorating everything, especially at the holidays. Joyce was fun to be with. She was a wonderful partner to her husband, a loving sister, a kind and loyal auntie to many nieces and nephews, a passionate and caring mother to her children, and a dedicated Granny, always taking time to call, check-in and stay connected to the people she loved. Her school friends, that go back to 50+ years of friendship, describe her as "fun, fun and more fun, with a mischievous laugh and a perfect beauty." She loved to dance and have a good time. Her favorite places to travel were Hawaii, New Orleans and any beach location, and one special trip for Mother's Day with her daughter to Paris, France. The wonder and joy on her face with tears streaming down her cheeks as she stared at the Eifel Tower was a highlight to witness. The adventurous and playful side of her was always at it's peak when she was traveling, especially when it involved chasing Tom Jones concerts. Following retirement, she and Murv moved to Rathdrum, Idaho, and her zest for life continued. In recent years, she has reconnected with dozens of her old high school friends, enjoying outdoor concerts, festivals, wine tasting and dining out. These connections have brought much joy, fun and adventure to her life. Her beautiful blue eyes with the brilliant sparkle, her witty and funny stories, her wicked sense of humor and her joyful laughter, all will be deeply missed. She was a one-of-a-kind beauty, a real lady, and a beautiful soul. Joyce is survived by her beloved husband Murv, her children, Theresa and Chris, her step-daughters, Ruth and Amy, her grandsons, Jackson, Wyatt and Wade, many nieces and nephews, her sister Phyllis, and many loving friends. A memorial Service will be held at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 E. Jenalan Ave, Post Falls, ID, on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 11 am, with a Gathering of Family and Friends Celebration afterwards at the Golden Spike Estates Club House, 8580 W. Yosemite Street, Rathdrum, ID. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close