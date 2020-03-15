HODGSON, Joyce Mary (Dinius) (Age 88) Peacefully passed away on March 8, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born August 15, 1931 in Coeur d'Alene, ID to John and Katherine Dinius. She moved to Spokane, WA with her parents as a small child and spent the majority of her life there. After graduating from West Valley High School in 1949 she married Tom Lane in 1951 and had two sons, Dan and Jim. They later divorced. Joyce attended Spokane Community College and worked in the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. In 1966 she married Myron Hodgson and had two children, Paula and Myron II. She loved all kinds of music, traveling, reading, and collecting thimbles. Joyce also loved watching and playing sports. She played softball, volleyball and tennis, playing on a ladies tennis league for several years at Central Park Racquet Club. Joyce was also known for her generosity and sense of humor. She is survived by her husband Myron Hodgson; sons Br. Claude (Dan) Lane, OSB of Mt. Angel, OR and Myron Hodgson II (Jake); daughter Paula Hodgson; grandchildren JP Anderson (Ashley), Danielle Hodgson and Allie Hodgson; great-grandchildren Alyssa, Tamara, Jeffrey and Payshence; sister-in-law Dorothy (Dinius) Rausch; nieces Debbie Forbes and Sue Burke; great-niece Crystal Brown; and great- nephew Jared Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister June Brown; brother Don Dinius; and son James Lane. Memorial gifts may be made to the . A celebration of life will be held at a future time. Online tributes at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020