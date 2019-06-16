Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce McNUTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McNUTT, Joyce On June 6, 2019, our beloved Joyce McNutt went home to our Lord after a tremendous battle with pancreatic cancer. And boy did she ever put up a fight. She was born April 20, 1942 to Louis and Cecilia Goergen in Remsen, Iowa, third eldest of eight children. After graduating from Remsen St. Mary's, she moved to Omaha where she worked and went to school. This is where she met her husband Frank. Something clicked between them because they were married shortly after. Joyce, along with her allotted 45 pounds of luggage, flew to Japan to marry Frank who was serving in the Army and had been stationed near Tokyo. Several months later they were transferred to Hawaii where their first daughter was born. While in Hawaii Joyce learned how to drive in a Porsche. Then there was a brief stay in Lewiston, Idaho where their second daughter was born. The next venture was in Woodbridge, Virginia where they resided for several years. The last move was to Spokane, Washington where she raised her family. Joyce's family was the center of her universe. This was evident on how she doted on and took immaculate care of everyone, working endlessly to ensure everyone's needs were met. Every holiday, birthday and important event was made special and memorable. She was a beautiful, strong lady full of grace. Her sense of humor, quick wit and practical jokes will be sorely missed. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Frank McNutt; daughters Cristine (Dan) Lapke and Michelle (Danny) McNutt-Eden; grandchildren Sterling and Alexandra (Allie) Lapke; sisters Mary Van Dam, Linda Waid, Betty Sohm and Geri Bastedo; brothers Dennis and Ed Goergen. She was preceded in death by her sister JoAnn Vandemore and her parents Louis and Cecilia Goergen. Her family warm-heartedly thanks all the amazing people at Hospice of Spokane for their loving care they gave to Joyce. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 26th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S Perry. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit her tribute page at

McNUTT, Joyce On June 6, 2019, our beloved Joyce McNutt went home to our Lord after a tremendous battle with pancreatic cancer. And boy did she ever put up a fight. She was born April 20, 1942 to Louis and Cecilia Goergen in Remsen, Iowa, third eldest of eight children. After graduating from Remsen St. Mary's, she moved to Omaha where she worked and went to school. This is where she met her husband Frank. Something clicked between them because they were married shortly after. Joyce, along with her allotted 45 pounds of luggage, flew to Japan to marry Frank who was serving in the Army and had been stationed near Tokyo. Several months later they were transferred to Hawaii where their first daughter was born. While in Hawaii Joyce learned how to drive in a Porsche. Then there was a brief stay in Lewiston, Idaho where their second daughter was born. The next venture was in Woodbridge, Virginia where they resided for several years. The last move was to Spokane, Washington where she raised her family. Joyce's family was the center of her universe. This was evident on how she doted on and took immaculate care of everyone, working endlessly to ensure everyone's needs were met. Every holiday, birthday and important event was made special and memorable. She was a beautiful, strong lady full of grace. Her sense of humor, quick wit and practical jokes will be sorely missed. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 54 years Frank McNutt; daughters Cristine (Dan) Lapke and Michelle (Danny) McNutt-Eden; grandchildren Sterling and Alexandra (Allie) Lapke; sisters Mary Van Dam, Linda Waid, Betty Sohm and Geri Bastedo; brothers Dennis and Ed Goergen. She was preceded in death by her sister JoAnn Vandemore and her parents Louis and Cecilia Goergen. Her family warm-heartedly thanks all the amazing people at Hospice of Spokane for their loving care they gave to Joyce. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 26th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S Perry. To share memories and offer condolences, please visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com . Thank you, Joyce for blessing us with your love and devotion, laughter and beautiful smile. Until we meet again! Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close