RODERS, Joyce Nell (Age 84) Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went peace-fully to be with the Lord on May 4, 2020. Joyce was born June 7, 1935 in Beach, North Dakota to her parents, Charles and Velva Stuart. She moved to Spokane, Washington as a teen where she lived the rest of her life. In 1955 she married the love of her life, Carl Roders and they were married 50 years. Joyce worked as a waitress and homemaker most of her life. She had a fierce love for her 5 children, Paul, Mark, David, Stephan and Kathleen. When her children married and gave Joyce two daughter in laws, Barb and Janet and son in law, Nick she was thrilled to have extended her family. Joyce had a powerful love for grandchildren, Josh, Kyle, Brian, Justine, Jake, David, Jenni, Tim, Mike and Beth and loved spoiling them. She was over the moon to have great grandchildren and adored Maddy, Isaiah, Lydia, Addy, Dylan, Aden and Brady. Her favorite times were when the entire family was gathered for large dinners and loud, ruckus games of pinochle. Her competitive spirit shined through at those times. Joyce was an avid doll and toy collector which gave her numerous hours of happiness. She had a generous spirit and found great joy in sharing and giving away pieces of her collection and seeing the delight in others when they received them. She had a strong and overwhelming faith in God and read her bible daily. She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Roders. Joyce is survived by her children, grandchildren, and sister, Myrtle Gamroth of Butte, Montana. Joyce will be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. She is loved and will be forever missed. As Mom would say " God Bless and all the good stuff". A private interment will be held at Heritage Funeral Home at a later date.



