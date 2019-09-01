Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Lorraine PARKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PARKER, Juanita Lorraine (Age 70) Juanita Lorraine Parker was born July 2nd, 1949 in Yakima, WA. She grew up in Spokane, WA and graduated from John R. Rogers High School in 1967. She continued her education and graduated from college as a Registered Nurse in 1975. After touching the hearts of countless families she retired in 2014 from the NICU at Sacred Heart Hospital. For a few years after retirements she was a foster parent to children in need of her care. She also became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Throughout her life she touched so many lives with her kindness and her ability to make everything seem brighter. Juanita is survived by her daughter Gwendolyn Dyea, granddaughter Aspen of Gig Harbor, WA, her son Bowen Parker (Tawnya), grandchildren: Alfred, Oneleigh, and Wyatt of Spokane, WA; her five sisters: Kat Greene Kynett (Dick) of Spokane, WA, Lynda Greene Gudina (Jose) of Spokane, WA, Catherine Penning (Jim) of Yakima, WA, Lola Jacobe (Vernon) of Yakima, WA, and Rebecca Harvey of Kalispell, MT; her four brothers: Rocky Caldwell of Spokane, WA, John Harvey of Olympia, WA, Joseph Harvey of Ocean City, WA, and James Harvey of Yakima, WA. She passed away on August 15th, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 401 W. Regina, Spokane, WA 99218 on September 7th at 10:00 am.

